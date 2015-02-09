Wendzel helps AZL Rangers reach semis

In just his fifth professional game, Texas' No. 9 prospect went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in the Rangers' 5-3 win over the Dodgers Mota in the one-game quarterfinal at Surprise Stadium.

Davis Wendzel had less than a week of professional experience coming into the Rookie-level Arizona League playoffs, but he helped his team advance Tuesday..

Wendzel singled to center field on the first pitch he saw from Hyun-il Choi in the first inning.

In the third, he laced a double to left again on the right-hander's first pitch. The Baylor product moved to second when Heriberto Hernandez drew a four-pitch walk and Stanley Martinez roped a double to left. Wendzel crossed the plate to tie the game, 1-1, and Hernandez followed to put the Rangers ahead. Dodgers Mota catcher Diego Cartaya fired to third to get Martinez out to end the frame.

The 22-year-old lined a single to right in the fifth off Choi and was intentionally walked by Daniel Cruz in the seventh with the game tied 3-3 The right-hander balked while facing Hernandez to let in the go-ahead run.

Wendzel moved up to second on the play and Hernandez slapped a line-drive single up the middle to score Wendzel and give the Rangers an extra insurance run.

Cal Hehnke and Leon Hunter combined for five strikeouts over the final two scoreless innings to seal the victory.

Texas selected Wendzel 41st overall in this year's First-Year Player Draft and he didn't make his professional debut until Thursday. In his four games at the end of the regular season, he went 4-for-9 (.444) with one homer, four runs scored and two RBIs. Tuesday's three hits marked a new career high.

In other Arizona League playoff action:

Indians Blue 6, Athletics Gold 1

Cleveland's No. 25 prospect Jose Tena and Jhonkensy Noel went yard as the Indians secured the other spot in the semifinals. Starter Jordan Jones allowed a run on three hits and walk while striking out six in four innings. Randy Labaut earned the win with 4 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, giving two hits and a walk while fanning out eight. Nic Enright struck out the final two batters to earn the save. Joshwan Wright led the A's at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a homer and a double. Gameday box score