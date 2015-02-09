Kremer dominates, Quakes fall short of no-no

The Dodgers right-hander showed that Sunday, striking out 10 over six hitless innings in Rancho Cucamonga's 8-2 win over Inland Empire at San Manuel Stadium. He threw 88 pitches, 56 for strikes. The Quakes ended up one out away from a no-hitter, but top Angels prospect Jo Adell drilled a two-run homer to thwart the first nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history.

Heading back to the California League wasn't shocking for Dean Kremer, based on the numbers he put up for Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga in 2017. The familiarity actually allowed Kremer to unlock his potential.

"I was kind of expecting it," Kremer said of his reassignment. "I know the year that I had the last year wasn't my best and wasn't the one I wanted either. But to prove myself and be able to be successful definitely makes me happy."

The 22-year-old sported a 1-4 record with a 5.18 ERA in 33 appearances, including six starts, with Rancho Cucamonga last season. The 14th-round pick in 2016 compiled a 2.27 ERA between the Rookie-level Pioneer League and the Class A Midwest League in 2016, his first professional season.

This season has been much kind to Kremer (3-2), who entered Sunday with the second-highest strikeout ratio in the California League at 34.8 percent and the second-highest strikeout-per-nine-inning ratio of 12.99.

The 2016 14th-round pick's curveball has been his go-to pitch for years, but the development of his secondary pitches, mainly the slider and changeup, has made him more lethal.

"He's done a phenomenal job of studying hitters and figuring out how to strike guys out when he gets to two strikes," Rancho Cucamonga pitching coach Connor McGuiness said.

It's also made Kremer more effective in his preferred role as a starter. The Stockton, California native has oscillated from pitching out of the rotation and the bullpen in his two-plus professional seasons, but has worked exclusively as a starter in 2018.

"I feel like I'm more useful as a starter than as a reliever, but anywhere I can get my innings is fine with me," Kremer said.

McGuiness reaffirmed that.

"I definitely think with what he's shown and how he's progressed and developed this year, I do believe the starter role is kind of the goal for him and the direction we'll be pushing toward," the coach said.

Kremer retired 10 consecutive batters -- seven by strikeout -- after issuing a leadoff walk to Jack Kruger in the second. A throwing error by shortstop Gavin Lux, the Dodgers No. 13 prospect, allowed Jonah Todd to reach with one out in the fifth, but the righty quickly quelled the threat by inducing a ground-ball double play.

Kremer grew up following the Jewish faith and his parents were both born in Israel, but migrated to Stockton in the early 1990s after serving mandatory Israeli military service. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound hurler has been an integral member of the Israeli National team since he first joined the team in 2014 and played in the most recent World Baseball Classic for Team Israel.

"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Kremer said. "Nothing that I could ever imagine. It was amazing."

Jo Adell, the top Angels prospect, thumped a two-run homer to right-center field off Jason Richman with two outs in the ninth inning. The southpaw followed righty Ryan Moseley, who set down four straight batters in relief of Kremer.

"Tip the cap to the kid for staying in the game and getting the hit to end it, but I was more frustrated by the walk before him," McGuiness said. "It's frustrating, but you tip your hat to Adell there. That was a nice job by him."

Lux thumped a two-run homer off the batter's eye and finished a double away from the cycle while Cody Thomas belted a two-run homer for the Quakes.

Mitchell White and Alex Hermeling combined on Rancho Cucamonga's lone no-hitter over seven innings against Stockton on April 7, 2017.