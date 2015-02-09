Shorebirds' Knight extends scoreless streak

The 10th-ranked Orioles prospect worked around a hit and a walk while fanning a career-high nine batters over five scoreless frames Wednesday, leading Delmarva to a 2-1, 11-inning win over Kannapolis at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Three starts into his full-season debut, Blaine Knight is showing no chinks in his armor.

It was the second consecutive strong effort for the 22-year-old, who extended his scoreless streak to 11 2/3 innings. Over 15 2/3 frames this season, Knight has posted a 1.15 ERA. The right-hander has scattered six hits and four walks and amassed 18 punchouts.

Against Kannapolis, the 2018 third-round pick started off the game by yielding a 3-2 base hit back up the middle to Ian Dawkins before hitting Ramon Beltre with a 3-1 off-speed pitch that got away.

With two on and none out, Knight locked in to whiff the next three hitters on 16 pitches -- including 11th-ranked White Sox prospect Steele Walker -- and escape the frame unscathed.

From there, Knight retired the next nine batters he faced -- fanning four -- bringing his consecutive outs total to 12. After Chicago's No. 21 prospect Bryce Bush worked a seven-pitch walk to lead off the fifth, the Arkansas product finished his outing with back-to-back punchouts of Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo followed by an infield groundout on an 0-2 pitch to Michael Hickman.

Knight (1-0) did not factor into the decision after throwing a career-high 78 pitches -- 52 for strikes.

Baltimore's 14th-ranked prospect Adam Hall collected a pair of hits, walked and scored the Shorebirds' first run on a single to left by Will Robertson in the sixth. Andrew Fregia drove in Delmarva's winning run with a two-out single to center off lefty Bennett Sousa. Right-hander Tyler Joyner notched his Minor League-leading fourth victory -- and extended Delmarva's win streak to nine -- after pitching a perfect frame, with one strikeout, in the 11th.

Hickman tied the game for Kannapolis with a one-out RBI single to left in the ninth.