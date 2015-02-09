Casey just perfect in South Bend's no-hitter

Led by seven perfect innings from right-hander Derek Casey, the Cubs no-hit the visiting Kernels en route to a 2-0 victory. Peyton Remy tossed the final two frames to round out the second no-hitter in club history.

Victor Caratini's arrival for a rehab assignment might have been the top story for Class A South Bend on Monday night. But that just became part of a greater tale.

Video: South Bend's Casey completes seven no-hit frames

Casey showed he was locked in from the start. The Virginia product recorded the first two outs on five pitches and then worked past three straight balls to whiff Chris Williams. Another payoff pitch beat Andrew Bechtold to close the second in similar fashion. Casey tossed eight pitches in the third and punched out two more Cedar Rapids batters in the fourth -- Caratini's final frame before being replaced by Rafelin Lorenzo.

"Obviously, one of the top catchers I've ever thrown," Casey said in South Bend's postgame interview.

The battery change didn't alter anything for the 2018 ninth-round pick, who used his defense for all three outs in the fifth. He threw only two balls in the sixth -- working with a lead after Tyler Durna's two-run homer -- and his final perfect frame lasted six pitches.

Remy entered in the eighth. He said on the postgame broadcast that internally he told himself to not "mess it up." Gilberto Celestino reached on shortstop Andy Weber's throwing error in the inning's first at-bat, and Delvin Zinn later walked, but the right-hander got through the frame without allowing a hit.

Remy then struck out the first two batters in the ninth before third baseman Christopher Morel's throwing error put Gabriel Maciel on first base. But the righty got Jacob Pearson to pop out to Morel on the first pitch to seal the no-hitter.

"It got a little sketchy there at the end ... but everything happens for a reason," Remy said after the game.