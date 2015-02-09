Down East's Tejeda leads weekly honorees

The Rangers No. 11 prospect punctuated his hot month with Carolina League Offensive Player of the Week honors for May 21-27, slashing .414/.452/.793 with three home runs, eight RBIs, six runs scored and two doubles. It is the first such award for the 20-year-old shortstop.

After a forgettable April, Anderson Tejeda turned things around at the plate for Class A Advanced Down East when the calendar flipped to May.

The Dominican Republic native has his performance from Sunday to thank for propelling him toward the award. Tejeda homered twice and tied career highs in hits, RBIs and runs scored with four apiece against Frederick.

"I feel the biggest adjustment I've been able to make has been laying off bad pitches," Tejeda said after the game through translator and Down East trainer Alex Rodriguez. "I'm not chasing like I was last year. When you go after good pitches, you're more likely to get the barrel of the bat on the ball."

• View the Pitcher of the Week winners »

Tejeda has eight homers and 41 RBIs on the season to go with 11 doubles and three triples. The 20-year-old has already matched the number of home runs he hit in 2017 and is two shy of tying the career high he set in 2016 across three levels. His season slash line stands at .270/.337/.492.

"I'm trying to go the other way a lot more instead of always pulling the ball," Tejeda said. "That's been a big key to my success lately. But mostly I'm trying to stay with what I've done and established in Spring Training. I'm having a good month and I'm having fun. You need to enjoy the highs, battle through the lows and take it one day at a time."

Video: Wood Ducks' Tejeda starts nifty double play

Here are the complete Offensive Player of the Week winners for May 21-27: