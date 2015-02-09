Top Headlines

Ferguson, Express book trip to PCL Finals

Astros outfield prospect homers, drives in three to back Whitley

Drew Ferguson batted .316 with two homers, six RBIs and six runs scored in the semifinals. (Jim Redman/MiLB.com)

By Duane Cross / MiLB.com | September 8, 2019 5:30 PM

Next stop for the Express: the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.

Houston outfield prospect Drew Ferguson bashed a homer and drove in three runs as Triple-A Round Rock topped Iowa, 10-5, on Sunday at Principal Park to win the best-of-5 semifinal series, 3-2.

Video: Round Rock Express keep rolling

The Cubs scratched out three runs across the first two frames against second-ranked Astros prospect Forrest Whitley. The right-hander gave up two hits and walked four before striking out two in a 1-2-3 third.

Round Rock rebounded with seven runs in the third, highlighted by Alex De Goti's three-run homer and a two-RBI double by Nick Tanielu off righty Trevor Clifton.

Gameday box score

Donnie Dewees' two-out, run-scoring single cut Iowa's deficit to 7-4 after four innings.

In the sixth, the Express picked up a pair of insurance runs on Ferguson's homer over the left-center wall against right-hander Craig Brooks to extend the lead to 9-4.

Chas McCormick stroked a solo blast to left off southpaw Wyatt Short in the eighth to cap Round Rock's scoring.

Iowa's final tally came on a one-out solo blast by Vimael Machin against lefty Ryan Hartman in the eighth.

Complete playoff coverage

Whitley, MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect, lasted four frames and yielded four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and five walks. He whiffed six. Hartman picked up the win after scattering six hits and punching out five across five innings.

Clifton (0-1) gave up six runs on five hits and two walks across 2 2/3 innings. He struck out one.

The PCL Championship Series begins Tuesday at Sacramento.

In other Pacific Coast League action:

River Cats 7, Aviators 3

Giants' 27th-ranked prospect Abiatal Avelino homered to lead off the game and Joe McCarthy and Zach Houchins added first-inning long balls as the River Cats clinched a berth in the Championship Series. Cristhian Adames tacked on an RBI triple in the fifth as Sacramento took the best-of-5 series, 3-2. A's No. 21 prospect Jonah Heim lofted a solo dinger while Dustin Garneau and Cameron Rupp added RBI doubles for Las Vegas. Gameday box score

Duane Cross is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @DuaneCrossMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More