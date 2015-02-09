Ferguson, Express book trip to PCL Finals

Houston outfield prospect Drew Ferguson bashed a homer and drove in three runs as Triple-A Round Rock topped Iowa, 10-5, on Sunday at Principal Park to win the best-of-5 semifinal series, 3-2.

Next stop for the Express: the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.

The Cubs scratched out three runs across the first two frames against second-ranked Astros prospect Forrest Whitley. The right-hander gave up two hits and walked four before striking out two in a 1-2-3 third.

Round Rock rebounded with seven runs in the third, highlighted by Alex De Goti's three-run homer and a two-RBI double by Nick Tanielu off righty Trevor Clifton.

Donnie Dewees' two-out, run-scoring single cut Iowa's deficit to 7-4 after four innings.

In the sixth, the Express picked up a pair of insurance runs on Ferguson's homer over the left-center wall against right-hander Craig Brooks to extend the lead to 9-4.

Chas McCormick stroked a solo blast to left off southpaw Wyatt Short in the eighth to cap Round Rock's scoring.

Iowa's final tally came on a one-out solo blast by Vimael Machin against lefty Ryan Hartman in the eighth.

Whitley, MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect, lasted four frames and yielded four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and five walks. He whiffed six. Hartman picked up the win after scattering six hits and punching out five across five innings.

Clifton (0-1) gave up six runs on five hits and two walks across 2 2/3 innings. He struck out one.

The PCL Championship Series begins Tuesday at Sacramento.

In other Pacific Coast League action:

River Cats 7, Aviators 3

Giants' 27th-ranked prospect Abiatal Avelino homered to lead off the game and Joe McCarthy and Zach Houchins added first-inning long balls as the River Cats clinched a berth in the Championship Series. Cristhian Adames tacked on an RBI triple in the fifth as Sacramento took the best-of-5 series, 3-2. A's No. 21 prospect Jonah Heim lofted a solo dinger while Dustin Garneau and Cameron Rupp added RBI doubles for Las Vegas. Gameday box score