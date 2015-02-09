Carlson pouring on offense for Redbirds

The second-ranked St. Louis prospect notched his third straight three-hit game, plating two runs and scoring twice, to help Triple-A Memphis rally past Round Rock, 5-4, on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Dylan Carlson is playing like a man who knows he's a phone call away from the Majors.

The 20-year-old has hit safely in all seven games he's played in since his promotion to the Redbirds on Aug. 15, including five consecutive multi-hit efforts.

Carlson beat out an infield single to shortstop and scored the game's first run on John Nogowski's sacrifice fly in the opening frame. He lined a base hit up the middle in the third for his eighth multi-hit performance in 11 games going back to Aug. 10 with Springfield. After striking out swinging in his third at-bat, Carlson ignited the Redbirds' eighth-inning rally with a two-RBI single to left and scored on a go-ahead homer by Adolis Garcia.

Carlson's meteoric rise from intriguing talent to MLB.com's No. 50 overall prospect began with Double-A Springfield this season. The Elk Grove, California, native batted .281/.364/.518 with 51 extra-base hits -- including a career-high 21 homers -- 81 runs, 52 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 108 Texas League games. He was named to the circuit's midseason All-Star Game and participated in the All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland.

His introduction to the PCL has been even better. Much like top Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux with Oklahoma City, Carlson has been a near impossible out for opposing Triple-A pitchers. The Cardinals' 2016 first-round pick is batting .552/.606/.931 with six extra-base hits, six RBIs and eight runs with Memphis.

Jesus Cruz (6-6) issued a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the win in relief of Cardinals No. 15 prospect Jake Woodford. The 22-year-old was charged with four runs on seven hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven frames. Mike Mayers fanned two while working around a walk and a single in the ninth to record his fourth save.

Sixth-ranked Astros prospect Abraham Toro, Drew Ferguson and De Goti went deep for the Express.

Round Rock's Kent Emanuel (7-2) surrendered five runs on eight hits over a season-high 7 2/3 innings. The left-hander didn't issue a walk and struck out three.