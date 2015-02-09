File runs scoreless streak to 19 innings

The Milwaukee righty allowed three hits and a walk while striking out five over seven frames with five strikeouts in Double-A Biloxi's 2-0 win over Jacksonville on Monday at MGM Park.

Not only is Dylan File continuing to dominated Southern League hitters, he's getting better at it.

Video: Shuckers' File finishes seven scoreless

File (8-1) extended his scoreless streak to 19 innings over his last three starts dating back to July 20. In his previous outing against Jackson on July 31, the 2017 17th-round pick scattered six hits and a walk over six frames. Before that, Biloxi was shut down for six innings on July 26 by File, who gave up five hits and two free passes while fanning eight over six innings.

On Monday, after he retired the trio of Marlins No. 14 prospect Victor Victor Mesa, fourth-ranked Jazz Chisholm and No. 13 Lewin Diaz in order in the first frame, allowed just two runners to reach base in the same inning twice.

In the second, Joe Dunand led off with a single, and one out later, Riley Mahan reached on a fielding error by first baseman Patrick Leonard before File fanned Anfernee Seymour swinging and Adrian Nieto grounded out. The 23-year-old's only blemish over the next couple of innings was hitting Dunand with a pitch in the fourth.

In the sixth, Mesa reached with one out on a fielding error by third baseman Jake Gatewood and advanced to second on a wild pitch. File walked Diaz intentionally, fanned Chisholm looking on a 3-2 pitch and got Dunand to line out to short.

The 6-foot-1 Arizona native threw 62 of his 94 pitches for strikes while lifting his ERA to 2.45. In 10 starts spanning 58 2/3 innings, File has struck out 56 and walked 11. He was promoted to Jacksonville on June 13 from Class A Advanced Carolina, where the Dixie State product went 6-4 with a 3.80 ERA in 12 starts over 66 1/3 innings and was named a midseason Carolina League All-Star.

Nate Griep pitched a perfect frame for his league-leading 18th save.

The Shuckers scored a run in the second on a double by Alexander Alvarez and File helped his own cause with an RBI forceout in the fourth.

In his Double-A debut, ninth-ranked Marlins prospect Trevor Rogers allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 2/3 innings.