Twins' Miranda busts out with five hits

The Twins' No. 23 prospect established career highs with five hits, four RBIs and three runs scored as Class A Short Season Elizabethton outlasted Kingsport in 12 innings, 12-10, at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Even though he was thrown out at third base bidding for his first career cycle, Jose Miranda checked off a lot of boxes on Friday night.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Miranda turned on an 0-2 fastball from Kingsport starter Ezequiel Zabaleta and sent it over the right-field fence for a two-run homer, his first of the season.

Miranda went to left for a double in the fifth and plated a run with a single to center in the sixth to put himself within a triple of the cycle. Even though he didn't get the triple, he collected his fourth hit with a single to left in the eighth.

The 19-year-old from Puerto Rico made things interesting in the 12th when he smoked a line drive to center. Second baseman Angel Manzanarez took the relay from center fielder Anthony Dirocie and nailed Medina at third. Still, it scored Andrew Bechtold, whose RBI single had put the E-Twins in front.

Selected in the competitive balance round of the 2016 Draft, Medina has produced a .364/.462/.636 slash line with a homer and three RBIs in his first six Appalachian League games. Last summer, he batted .242/.325/.329 with two homers and 24 RBIs in 55 games in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

Trey Cabbage, a 2015 fourth-rounder, hit his second homer of the season and drove in four runs for Elizabethton.