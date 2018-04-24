Jimenez gets into hit column with authority

After going 0-for-11 during his delayed start to the 2018 season, Jimenez not only connected on his first pair of hits this spring, but sent both sailing over the outfield wall.

Eloy Jimenez weathered a rough spring through injury rehab and a slow start at the plate. But the top White Sox prospect found his groove Monday night.

He smacked a pair of solo homers in Double-A Birmingham's 9-5 loss to Pensacola in Monday's doubleheader opener at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Video: Jimenez homers for first hit of year with Barons

After grounding out in the first inning, Jimenez led off the fourth with a solo shot to left-center field off Blue Wahoos southpaw reliever Seth Varner. The 21-year-old followed a groundout in the fifth with his second solo shot of the night in the eighth to left, this time off righty Carlos Navas.

MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect missed the first 13 games of the season for the Barons with a mild strain in his left pectoral muscle he suffered during Spring Training in Arizona.

Gameday box score

Jimenez appeared in just four games for Chicago while dealing with soreness in his knee. But he made the most of his action, going 4-for-7 with a pair of homers, a triple and three RBIs before he was optioned to Birmingham on March 13.

Video: Barons' Jimenez crushes second jack

Since landing with the White Sox last summer in a blockbuster trade with the Cubs, Jimenez has been on a tear at the plate. In 29 games with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, he compiled a .345 average with 11 doubles, eight homers, one triple and 26 RBIs. After a promotion to Birmingham in August, the 21-year-old outfielder hit .353 with five doubles, three homers and seven RBIs in 18 games.