TinCaps' Gore placed on DL with blister

MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect was placed on the seven-day disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, with a blister on his left middle finger. The moves comes three days after the lanky southpaw made his full-season debut for Class A Fort Wayne.

MacKenzie Gore's full-season debut didn't go quite according to plan. Now he'll have to wait at least five days for a shot at redemption.

Gore lasted three innings and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts against Lansing. He did not figure in the decision after throwing 42 of 66 pitches for strikes.

The Padres drafted Gore, their second-ranked prospect, with the third overall pick in last year's Draft. He started seven games in the Rookie-level Arizona League last summer, posting a 1.27 ERA and striking out 34 over 21 1/3 innings, despite never exceeding four innings in any start.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound lefty with good control and four above-average pitches, including a fastball that sits between 92 and 95 mph and a plus curveball, Gore is just as well known for his big leg kick as he is for his skills on the mound, although both will be on hold until he moves past the blister issue.