Vargas misses milestone, but homers twice
Dodgers No. 29 prospect falls a single short of cycle for Loons
By Jordan Wolf / MiLB.com | June 30, 2019 6:35 PM
Miguel Vargas did it all at the plate Sunday ... except perhaps the easiest thing.
The Dodgers' No. 27 prospect went 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple and a double in Class A Great Lakes' 9-3 win over Fort Wayne at Parkview Field. He finished a single shy of the cycle while driving in four runs and scoring four times.
Vargas lit the fuse right out of the gate, doubling off right-hander Angel Acevedo in the game's first at-bat before scoring on a single by Chris Roller. In the second, he wrestled through an eight-pitch at-bat before cranking a line-drive solo shot to left off Acevedo, just his second long ball of the season.
But the following inning, Vargas belted a three-run shot to left-center that plated Matt Cogen and No. 21 Leonel Valera and drove Acevedo from the game.
Video: Loons' Vargas's second dinger
The 19-year-old got a step closer to the cycle in the sixth when he tripled to right on the first pitch of the inning from left-hander Cody Tyler, crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly from Dillon Paulson. He narrowly missed the feat in the seventh when he almost beat out a grounder to third, and again when he was stranded on deck in the ninth.
Vargas sports a team-best .318 average on the season, tied for second in the Midwest League with Bowling Green's Wander Franco who has since been promoted to Class A Advanced Charlotte. They stand behind circuit leader Xavier Edwards of Fort Wayne at .337 in Vargas' first full season as a professional. Last year he hit .330 across three separate levels, including 23 games with the Loons.
Jose Chacin (6-5) after allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts over eight innings.
Roller finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
sdJordan Wolf is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @byjordanwolf. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More