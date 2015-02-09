Vargas misses milestone, but homers twice

The Dodgers' No. 27 prospect went 4-for-5 with two homers, a triple and a double in Class A Great Lakes' 9-3 win over Fort Wayne at Parkview Field. He finished a single shy of the cycle while driving in four runs and scoring four times.

Miguel Vargas did it all at the plate Sunday ... except perhaps the easiest thing.

Gameday box score

Vargas lit the fuse right out of the gate, doubling off right-hander Angel Acevedo in the game's first at-bat before scoring on a single by Chris Roller. In the second, he wrestled through an eight-pitch at-bat before cranking a line-drive solo shot to left off Acevedo, just his second long ball of the season.

But the following inning, Vargas belted a three-run shot to left-center that plated Matt Cogen and No. 21 Leonel Valera and drove Acevedo from the game.

Video: Loons' Vargas's second dinger

The 19-year-old got a step closer to the cycle in the sixth when he tripled to right on the first pitch of the inning from left-hander Cody Tyler, crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly from Dillon Paulson. He narrowly missed the feat in the seventh when he almost beat out a grounder to third, and again when he was stranded on deck in the ninth.

Vargas sports a team-best .318 average on the season, tied for second in the Midwest League with Bowling Green's Wander Franco who has since been promoted to Class A Advanced Charlotte. They stand behind circuit leader Xavier Edwards of Fort Wayne at .337 in Vargas' first full season as a professional. Last year he hit .330 across three separate levels, including 23 games with the Loons.

Jose Chacin (6-5) after allowing two runs on seven hits with two strikeouts over eight innings.

Roller finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.