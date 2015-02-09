Quinn slams way to a career night

San Francisco's No. 10 prospect launched a slam and doubled his career high with six RBIs in Class A Advanced San Jose's 13-3 rout of Visalia on Wednesday at Recreation Park.

"It felt good," Quinn said. "I wasn't really trying to do too much, just fortunate that it happened."

After driving in Jacob Heyward in the fourth inning with a single to center field and plating Brandon Van Horn with a sacrifice fly to center fielder Marcus Wilson in the fifth, the Samford product clubbed a bases-loaded homer to right off Mason McCullough in the eighth.

"I was just trying to zero in on a pitch I could hit, find something over the plate and put a good swing on it," Quinn said. "I was fortunate to do that."

The third-round pick in 2016 entered Wednesday sweltering hot, batting .351 in his last 10 games and going 4-for-4 on Aug. 17 against Lancaster. The Birmingham, Alabama, native is hitting .309, which stands fourth on the circuit, with an .896 OPS in 310 at-bats for San Jose this season.

The third-year outfielder has tried to keep a steady approach this year, which has worked wonders for him.

"The Cal League has some good competition, some pretty good arms and you just try and go out there and compete," Quinn said. "You can't really take any at-bats off. I tried not to get too high or too low throughout the season. I tried to stay consistent throughout my routine and just hope it pays off throughout the season."

Gio Brusa doubled and drove in three runs for the Giants, who scored 13 runs on 10 hits.