Hickory's Winn turns in longest outing

Texas' fourth-ranked prospect logged a career-high seven innings, allowing four hits while striking out five to lead Class A Hickory to a 7-0 victory over Columbia at Segra Park.

Cole Winn has been limited on the mound in his first professional season, but after getting a longer leash Wednesday, he exceeded expectations.

Taken in the first round of the Draft in 2018, Winn (4-4) didn't make his debut until this year. Maxed out at five innings, the Orange Lutheran High School (California) product hadn't thrown more than 85 pitches in a start in the South Atlantic League this season.

But as Winn pounded the zone with 60 strikes on 80 total pitches against the Fireflies, the reins were loosened a bit and he pitched into the seventh inning.

The right-hander got into a jam in the first inning when Nick Conti led off with an infield single down the third-base line before Chase Chambers bounced one up the middle for a single. But with two on and two down, Winn got Hayden Senger to line out to center field.

Gerson Molina roped a two-out double to left in the second and top Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio singled in the sixth, but those were only other hits against the 19-year-old the rest of the night.

Back out for the seventh, Winn closed his outing on a high note with his third 1-2-3 frame of the game. It marked the 6-foot-2, 190-pound hurler's without allowing a walk since June 10 against Greensboro. Winn continued his best month of the season, in which he sports a 2.81 ERA in five starts. That's helped him reduce his overall ERA from 5.04 to 4.52.

Hever Bueno pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts to preserve the shutout.

No. 17 Rangers prospect Jonathan Ornelas backed up his starter by going 4-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.