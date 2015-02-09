ValleyCats' Beer leaves yard twice

The star potential goes beyond the two homers and four runs he drove in for Class A Short Season Tri-City in an 8-2 win over Lowell on Saturday. The Astros' first-round pick stayed late at the ballpark, signing autographs and snapping selfies with each fan left at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Just eight games into his Minor League career, Seth Beer is flashing signs that he has what it takes to make a great professional.

"I think it goes back to when I was a kid. I remember going to high school games as a kid and being up there and if a player went out of his way to sign a ball or whatever, it made an impact on me," Beer said. "For me, that's one of the greatest things is that I can always go to kids like that and maybe make an impact, maybe not, but no matter how many kids it is, I'll always go out of my way to do that."

The left-handed slugger's first roundtripper came in the first inning as he lifted a two-run shot over the right field fence off Lowell starter Hunter Haworth. He homered to right-center in the sixth and singled to right in the eighth.

Beer built a reputation as one of the most dynamic power hitters in the Draft after swatting 56 homers in three seasons at Clemson.

He's adjusted well to pro ball, clubbing a homer in his Minor League debut and hitting .300 with a 1.114 OPS in 30 at-bats with the ValleyCats. But the transition wasn't as seamless as one might think, as Beer said he needed a few days to acclimate to life as a full-time ballplayer.

"I think it took me a little bit after the first game to kind of adjust to how practices go before games and how all that stuff happens," Beer said. "And today was the first day I really, really felt comfortable with everything and competing. I just tried to clear my head and go out there and play, I think that's when you feel you're at your best. Now that I know how the schedule works, I can kind of relax now, because I know what I'm doing."

Regardless of how his career pans out, Beer wants to promise himself not to take anything for granted, and to make time for the kid in the stands clamoring for an autograph, just as he was not long ago.

"It's a game based on failure," Beer said. "I'm always trying to stay levelheaded as much as I can, because I know around the corner there's good pitching and it's not always going to go your way.

"For me, there's always one thing I can do is go out of my way and maybe make a kid's day, sign a ball or give out a ball, whatever it may be. That's something I can control."

Ramiro Rodriguez was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Emmanuel Valdez chipped in two doubles for Tri-City.

Ramfis Berroa provided the Spinners' offense with a two-run homer.