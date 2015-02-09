Grizzlies' Tucker stays scorching hot

MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect is hitting .413 this month after collecting three more singles on Friday in Triple-A Fresno's 7-5 loss to Albuquerque at Chukchansi Park.

After nearly forcing the Astros to take him north in Spring Training, Kyle Tucker had a solid first two months. June, however, has been a different story.

It was a fourth straight three-hit game and seventh during a season-high 11-game hitting streak for Tucker, who's 22-for-47 (.468) during that stretch with a homer and nine RBIs.

On Friday, the top Astros prospect quickly extended the streak with a line drive single to right in the first inning. He singled to center in the third and grounded one into right for another base hit in the fifth. He had two shots at a fourth hit but struck out in the seventh and was robbed of extra bases in the ninth on a running catch by right fielder Raimel Tapia.

For once, though, Tucker was outdone as the Grizzlies had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Sixth-ranked Rockies prospect Garrett Hampson had a career-high five hits, all singles, and drove in a run to key the Isotopes' 13-hit attack. Hampson had four four-hit games last season with Class A Advanced Lancaster.

Tapia doubled three times for Albuquerque, while Mike Tauchman contributed a pair of singles and three RBIs.

For Tucker, this season has served as validation for a great spring, when he opened eyes by hitting .409 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 44 Grapefruit League at-bats. He was assigned to Fresno, where he batted .293/.371/.457 in his first month at Triple-A.

The younger brother of Braves outfielder Preston Tucker, Kyle enjoyed a string of solid seasons after he was selected fifth overall in the 2015 Draft. The Tampa native jumped to the head of the prospect list with a breakout 2017 season, setting numerous career highs while hitting .274/.346/.528 with 25 homers, 90 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 120 games between Class A Advanced Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi.