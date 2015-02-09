Astros' Martin has Tommy John surgery

The procedure was performed Wednesday, 10 days after the right-hander left his last start with Triple-A Round Rock after four innings due to discomfort in his pitching elbow.

Fourth-ranked Houston Astros prospect Corbin Martin will miss the rest of the year and a "significant portion" of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the club announced Friday.

"It takes a piece away that we were counting on for the rest of this year and certainly for next year," Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow told the Houston Chronicle. "It's a significant blow to our depth, but we have other guys."

Martin was 2-1 with a 3.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in nine Pacific Coast League appearances, including eight starts. He made his big league debut on May 12 against the Rangers and got the win after striking out nine over 5 1/3 innings. The 2017 second-round pick went 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in five starts for Houston but was optioned back to Round Rock on June 4.

"When you lose a top prospect who's gotten to the big leagues and who you think might be a part of your rotation the following year, it's definitely not a welcome feeling," Luhnow told the newspaper.

MLB.com's No. 48 overall prospect was stellar in 2018, his first full Minor League season. Martin began the year with Class A Advanced Buies Creek but was promoted after allowing one unearned run and four hits over 19 innings in four games, including three starts. With Double-A Corpus Christi, the Texas A&M product was 7-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, striking out 96 over 103 innings.