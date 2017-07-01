Astros' Paulino among three suspended

Astros No. 3 prospect David Paulino received an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone. Joan Gregorio, the Giants' eighth-ranked prospect , tested positive for Stanozolol, while Indians right-hander Joe Colon, who was on the 40-man roster, tested positive for selective Androgen receptor modulator LDG-4022. Gregorio and Colon also will sit out the rest of the campaign without pay.

NEW YORK -- Three pitchers, including one of MLB.com's Top 100 Prospect s , were suspended for the rest of the season on Saturday following positive tests for banned performance-enhancing substances.

Paulino -- ranked 44th overall -- has been in the Astros rotation since May 31, going 2-0 with a 6.52 ERA in six starts. In 51 Minor League games, including 42 starts, dating to 2011, the 23-year-old right-hander is 13-10 with a 2.35 ERA and 232 strikeouts over 210 1/3 innings, holding opponents to a .205 batting average.

2017 Minor League drug suspensions

Gregorio, a 25-year-old righty, was 4-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 13 starts for Triple-A Sacramento. Last May, he cruised into the Pacific Coast League after five games in the Double-A Eastern League, then went 6-8 with a 5.28 ERA in 21 starts at the higher level. He's on the 40-man roster and was in position to be considered for a callup as needs arose later in the season.

Giants general manager Bobby Evans told MLB.com via text message that he was "obviously disappointed," adding, "I hope he learns a valuable lesson and doesn't put himself in this position again. We support the testing and education policies and it's critical that players abide by them."

Colon, 27, was the Indians' 12th-round pick in 2009. The righty made 28 relief appearances with Triple-A Columbus this year, recording six saves in eight chances and posting a 4.13 ERA.

On Friday, Royals catching prospect Mark Sanchez received an 80-game suspension for a positive test for a PED.

Violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment program have resulted in 49 suspensions this year.