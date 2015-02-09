Astros reassign Whitley, Tucker to Minors

Big league camp is losing several more Top-100 prospects. The Astros reassigned top prospects Forrest Whitley, Kyle Tucker, Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas, along with three others, to Minor League camp on Tuesday.

Whitley went 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA, 11 strikeouts and two walks over eight innings in three appearances. In his first Grapefruit League campaign, MLB.com's top overall pitching prospect struck out six-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt twice as he stretched the three innings in each of his final two outings.

With a 50-game suspension and a lat injury, Whitley was limited to 26 1/3 innings in 2018. The 21-year-old right-hander went 0-2 with a 3.76 ERA, 34 strikeouts and 11 walks in eight starts for Double-A Corpus Christi. He then took his 70-grade fastball and four-pitch mix to the Arizona Fall League, where he was selected to the Fall Stars Game.

According to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic, Whitley will pitch for Houston in one of its split-squad games on Friday.

Tucker's spring campaign hit a tough stretch in the middle in which he went 0-for-9 across five games. In total, MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect hit .280/.357/.400 with six RBIs, three doubles and six runs scored in 13 games (25 at-bats).

Your browser does not support iframes.

Last year proved to be Tucker's best season yet. The 22-year-old outfielder hit a career-high .332 with 24 homers and a personal-best 93 RBIs. He also swiped 20 bases in 24 attempts. Tucker made his Major League debut on July 7 and spent the rest of the season bouncing between Houston and Triple-A Fresno. In the American League, the 2015 first-rounder hit .141 (9-for-64) with three extra-base hits, four RBIs and six walks over 28 games.

After climbing to Double-A in his first full season, Martin improved as he got comfortable in the Grapefruit League. Baseball's No. 81 overall prospect notched a 2.70 ERA with four punchouts and two walks in 6 2/3 innings over three appearances. Martin earned a save after tossing two scoreless frames in his final game.

Offseason MiLB include

Bukauskas was stingy in four spring appearances. The No. 97 overall prospect went 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA, eight strikeouts and five walks in seven frames. Bukauskas, who features a four-pitch arsenal, was limited to 59 innings in 2018 due to a car accident during Spring Training.

The Astros also reassigned right-hander Brandon Bielak (No. 15 prospect), right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (No. 25) and shortstop Alex De Goti.

Mets reassign Gimenez, Tebow

New York reassigned Andres Gimenez, its No. 2 prospect, along with Tim Tebow and six other players to Minor League camp.

Gimenez started the campaign by going 1-for-10 with two walks in his first six games. Then, in his last three games, MLB.com's No. 58 overall prospect went 3-for-6 with a homer and a double. Making a couple starts, Gimenez spent most of spring of as a defensive replacement at short or as a pinch-hitter.

A strong shortstop with a plus hit tool, Gimenez climbed from Class A Advanced St. Lucie to Double-A Binghamton as a teenager, getting an All-Star Futures Game selection along the way. Before turning 20 in September, the left-handed hitter posted a .281/.347/.409 line with 38 stolen bases in 52 attempts.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tebow also shook off a slow start in which he went 0-for-6 in three games before going 4-for-9 in his last five contests. The 31-year-old added a walk and an RBI. Tebow spent seven of his eight games in left field, taking one half day off.

In his second pro campaign, Tebow was an Eastern League All-Star for Binghamton, hitting .273/.336/.399 with six homers and 36 RBIs in 84 games before a broken hand sidelined him on July 21. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is slated to start 2019 with Triple-A Syracuse, putting him just one call from The Show.

"I see myself trying to get better every day," Tebow told MLB.com when asked about the possibility of playing in MLB this season. "If I get that opportunity, it will be a blessing. Either way, I'm going to continue to work as hard as I can to be the best that I can. If one day it's good enough to do that, then that would be really fun."

The Mets also reassigned No. 30 prospect Ali Sanchez, infielder Dilson Herrera, outfielder Rymer Liriano and right-handers Paul Sewald, Jacob Rhame and Arquimedes Caminero.

Red Sox option Chavis

Boston sent their top prospect, Michael Chavis, to Triple-A camp, along with No. 17 prospect Travis Lakins.

Chavis showcased his plus power from the start this spring, homering in his first game. MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect hit .273/.333/.818 with four long balls, 10 RBIs and six runs in 22 at-bats over 11 games. After adding first base to his repertoire in 2018, Chavis moved around the infield this spring with five games at third and four at first. He also tried his glove at second for the first time in his pro career.

Your browser does not support iframes.

After an 80-game suspension for a positive PED test delayed his 2018 campaign, Chavis hit .298/.381/.538 with nine homers and 27 RBIs in 46 games with Class A Short Season Lowell, Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Red Sox sent No. 19 prospect Denyi Reyes to Double-A camp while reassigning Mike Shawaryn (No. 13) and Josh Ockimey (No. 25) to Minor League camp.