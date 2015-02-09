Greene lights up the gun for Dragons

The blazing pitch was just one component of Greene's two-inning outing. The No. 18 prospect in baseball struck out the side against Fort Wayne in the first inning and then fanned one in the second before exiting the game.

On Thursday, the second-ranked Cincinnati prospect set a Fifth Third Field record by throwing a pitch 102 mph for Class A Dayton, topping the 101-mph mark he, Aroldis Chapman and Aneurys Zabala had thrown en route to the Dragons' 2-1 win over the TinCaps. Chapman hit 101 on the gun during a rehab appearance in 2014 and Zabala accomplished the feat earlier this season.

In a season that has seen some superlative performances, Hunter Greene keeps raising the bar.

Video: Dayton's Greene throwing heat

Dragons manager Luis Bolivar said after the game Greene came out early because wasn't feeling well.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft allowed just one walk in two innings, throwing 22 of his 30 pitches for strikes.

Hunter Greene came out of tonight's game after the second inning. Dragons manager Luis Bolivar said Greene was not feeling well. Not injury related. Nothing serious. - Dayton Dragons (@DragonsBaseball) July 27, 2018

The high-octane velocity was nothing new for the Southern California native. At the Futures Game earlier this month, the right-hander demonstrated his 80-grade fastball by pumping heat consistently, including a pitch that measured at 102.4 mph.

Greene has shown he's not just a thrower. In his first five starts for the Dragons, opponents were batting .420 and his ERA was 13.97, but in his past nine starts, the 18-year-old struck out 54 while walking 10 with a 2.78 ERA in 45 1/3 innings.

Gameday box score

Right-hander Wendolyn Bautista (4-5) allowed just two hits and struck out three in four scoreless innings of relief. John Ghyzel gave up a run on a hit en route to his Midwest League-leading 18th save.

Tom Cosgrove (2-5) suffered the hard-luck loss after allowing a run on seven hits in six innings.

Dayton broke a scoreless tie in the sixth. Reds No. 7 prospect Jeter Downs singled to center and Alejo Lopez knocked him in with a single to right. The Dragons extended the lead in the seventh when Andy Sugilio scored on a wild pitch by Dylan Coleman.

Fort Wayne broke through in the ninth off Ghyzel on an RBI single by Gabriel Arias.