Chukars' Dungan posts six-hit performance

The Royals' ninth-round pick in this month's Draft went 6-for-6, with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs as Rookie Advanced Idaho Falls ran roughshod over Billings, 18-6, at Melaleuca Field.

Clay Dungan entered Sunday with six hits in his brief Minor League career. He'll go to sleep with a dozen.

Through five games, the Indiana State product has gone 12-for-22 (.545) with at least one hit in each game, including three multi-hit efforts.

In the first inning, he doubled to right field off right-hander Justin McGregor and scored two batters later on a double by Brady McConnell during the Chukars' four-run outburst. Dungan singled to left in the second, but was erased on a forceout.

The 23-year-old added an RBI single to right in the fourth, plating Tyler James, to push the lead to 7-3, then scored on McConnell's second two-bagger as the Chukars went up 10-3.

Facing right-handed reliever Alberto Gonzalez in the fifth, Dungan lined a single to right, but was left stranded. In the seventh, he doubled to center off righty Jeffry Nino and again was left on base.

With a 14-5 lead, Idaho Falls sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the eighth and scored four times against off Valentin Martinez, a catcher relegated to mop-up duty. Dungan knocked in Ismaldo Rodriguez with a single to right to cap the six-hit performance.