IL notes: Tucker trying to shed label

"I've always felt that I hate the term 'glove-first,' but I've always been that glove-first guy," he said. "I'm trying to get that swing down. Just trying to continue to get professional at-bats every day."

Cole Tucker gained a label this spring when he became a Major Leaguer. Then, back in the International League, the smooth-fielding Indianapolis Indians infielder was looking to shed a label.

Tucker had played only 13 games at Triple-A before the Pirates called him up in April. That led to an eye-opening experience for the 2014 first-round Draft pick. It was time to refine his skills with Indianapolis, where he spent a couple of months this summer.

"He now understands," Indians manager Brian Esposito said. "He probably wasn't quite ready with what we consider a young player ready for the big leagues."

Video: Indy's Tucker homers to left

For Tucker, he said he's undeterred by any setbacks because he figures he's stayed on track.

"By age 22, that's great for a high school (Draftee)," he said of reaching the big leagues. "I'm going to get to there again at some point. It was hard, but it was good."

Tucker's enthusiasm and perspective have been assets while making his way through the Pittsburgh farm system.

"It has been cool and obviously a journey," he said. "You're hungry and you try to learn something that translates every night. It's easy to get down and frustrated because the game is so hard. I try to spin that in a positive way."

Tucker, now 23, is primarily a shortstop, but he moved to second base for a few games with Indianapolis. He said defense comes naturally, although he realized that adjustments were required at the plate.

His approach, he added, is what he most needed to address. He had at least one hit in seven of his last eight games with Indianapolis before a mid-August return to Pittsburgh.

"Guys aren't going to throw things right over the middle," the Arizona native said. "It's just paying attention more to it. I was going out and playing willy-nilly. I was talented enough to get by [earlier in my career]. Now paying more attention."

Esposito said he liked the way Tucker was trending in the batter's box.

"Offensively, he has done things that have been better," the manager added. "Now he's honing in on the mental aspect."

In brief

First to 30: Columbus first baseman Bobby Bradley hit his 30th homer on Saturday, eclipsing the career high he set in 2016 with Class A Advanced Lynchburg. He became the fifth International League player in an eight-year span to reach the 30-homer mark and the first since 2017.

Walk it off: In a professional career spanning more than 1,500 games (including 975 in the Minors), third baseman Andres Blanco hadn't a four-walk game until Saturday night. His free pass for Gwinnett forced in the winning run in the 11th inning against Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. "I got a good pitch, but I fouled it off," he said, according to the team's website. "I just took the rest of the pitches and got the job done." The four walks also were the most by a member of the Stripers this year.

Padlo power: Since joining Durham about a month ago, third baseman Kevin Padlo has homered eight times in 26 games. Those long balls all came on the road at five different venues. "I've been able to keep my confidence going up," he said of his first Triple-A assignment. "A good stretch and a fun stretch."