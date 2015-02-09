Lindor shines in Triple-A rehab assignment

The prized Cleveland shortstop fell a triple short of the cycle in the Clippers' rain-shortened 8-5 victory over the Louisville Bats on Thursday, going 3-for-4 with an RBI, three runs scored and a walk. The homer was his second in three games -- a fourth-inning a solo jack that landed on Louisville Slugger Field's pavilion in right-center.

After missing the start of the season with a setback on a right calf strain, Francisco Lindor is leaving little question regarding his health in his rehab stint with Triple-A Columbus.

Gameday box score

The three-time All-Star injured his calf in early February while training in Orlando, Florida, and was diagnosed with a moderate strain. He was initially estimated to miss nearly two months but seemed to be exceeding expectations in the recovery process. However, the 25-year-old reinjured the calf running the bases in Spring Training and had been sidelined until this week. He began his rehab assignment with Columbus on Tuesday.

It didn't take long for Cleveland's 2018 hit leader to make an impact Thursday. Swinging on a 3-0 count, Lindor crushed a ground-rule double off Louisville starter Jose Lopez in the second at-bat of the game and came around to score on Ryan Flaherty's two-run big fly two batters later. He led off the third inning with a homer to extend the Clippers' lead to 4-0, and opened the fifth with a line drive single to right field before scoring on Brandon Barnes' base hit. The two-time Silver Slugger award-winner was intentionally walked in the sixth and grounded out in the eighth.

Video: Francisco Lindor blasts solo homer for Columbus

In his three games with the Clippers, Lindor posted a .417 average (5-for 12), with two RBIs coming via home runs. He is scheduled to be evaluated by trainers Friday and could return to the Indians as early as the weekend. Cleveland is sitting on top of the American League Central with an 11-7 record.