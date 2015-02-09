Freeman supports Alzolay with three homers

Mike Freeman batted .407/.458/.611 with five doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs this spring. (Kevin Abele/MiLB.com)

By Rob Terranova / MiLB.com | April 30, 2018 10:32 PM ET

It took 899 professional games, 843 in the Minors, but Mike Freeman finally had a multi-homer night. And he did it in style too. The 30-year-old infielder smashed three dingers into the night sky at Principal Park off three different pitchers to pace Triple-A Iowa to a 10-3 victory over Omaha. Meanwhile, top Cubs prospect Adbert Alzolay continued to blaze on the mound -- taking another no-hit bid deep into his outing in his third Pacific Coast League start.

Video: Mike Freeman mashes his third homer of the game Freeman got the scoring started for the I-Cubs in the third inning with a solo shot to left-center field off Kansas City's No. 23 prospect Andres Machado. In the seventh, he turned around a 3-1 fastball from 18th-ranked Richard Lovelady for another solo blast. 2018 Minor League milestones In his final at-bat, the 2010 11th-rounder was thrown another 3-1 fastball, this time from Mike Broadway and sent a moonshot to straightaway center for a three-run roundtripper. Gameday box score Alzolay was on cruise control on the other side of the ball. The right-hander brought a no-hitter into the sixth, when Adalberto Mondesi beat out an infield single to short with one out. The native of Venezuela then induced an inning-ending double play and struck out the side on 11 pitches in his final frame. Alzolay finished with two walks and tied his season-high six punchouts over seven scoreless frames.

Rob Terranova is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @RobTnova24. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less