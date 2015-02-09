Paredes picks up Player of the Week award

The fifth-ranked Tigers prospect earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors for July 29-Aug. 4 after putting up a .552/.567/.724 slash line with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs, one walk and four runs scored in seven games for the SeaWolves.

The dog days of summer are upon us, and Erie's Isaac Paredes is warming up with them.

Paredes started August with a bang, racking up three hits against Binghamton on Aug. 1 and New Hampshire on Aug. 2 before homering during a two-hit performace on Aug. 3. He owns an eight-game hitting streak dating back to July 27 and notched seven straight multi-hit games before going 1-for-4 on Sunday against the Fisher Cats.

Video: SeaWolves' Paredes hammers solo homer

In his first full season at the Double-A level, the 20-year-old third baseman is batting .279 with nine dingers, one triple, 21 doubles, 47 RBIs, 46 walks and 52 runs scored in 101 games. In 65 games at the hot corner, Paredes has made just five errors in 136 total chances while committing only four in 115 chances in 29 games at shortstop. The Mexico native has been a force at the plate since the All-Star break, posting a .348 average with three long balls and 14 RBIs while striking out just eight times in 92 at-bats.

Originally signed as an international free agent by the Cubs in 2016, Paredes was acquired by the Tigers at the Trade Deadline two years ago in the deal that shipped catcher Alex Avila and lefty Justin Wilson to Chicago.

