Shuckers' Gatewood keeps swinging hot bat

But then his 2018 season opened quietly. On Monday, Gatewood looked to be back in the swing of things.

After improved vision led to a breakthrough 2017, Jake Gatewood seemed ready to embrace the expectations of being a 2014 supplemental first-round pick.

Gameday box score

Milwaukee's No. 18 prospect reached five times, tying his career high in hits while going 4-for-4 with three doubles, three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk to pace Double-A Biloxi to a 12-7 victory over Chattanooga at MGM Park.

Video: Biloxi's Gatewood rings third double

The 22-year-old first baseman collected four hits on three previous occasions, most recently in Class A Advanced Carolina's win over Buies Creek last May 31.

At that time, Gatewood was enjoying a breakout first half, thanks in part to changing his contact lenses to the correct prescription. A .779 OPS at Carolina earned the 41st overall Draft pick of 2014 his first trip to Double-A.

The Clovis, California native slugged .457 at Biloxi and returned to the prospect radar. But Gatewood batted .167/.250/.333 in the opening month of 2018, striking out 28 times in 84 at-bats. That has turned around this month. The University of Southern California commit has hit .324/.358/.514 over 74 at-bats in May.

On Monday, all four of his hits were to center field. He scored Jake Hager with a first-inning double. Three frames later, he grounded a single up the middle to score Troy Stokes Jr. Doubles in the sixth and seventh gave him eight two-baggers on the year, with the latter plating sixth-ranked Milwaukee prospect Corey Ray.

Gatewood's timely knocks helped the Shuckers overcome a 12-hit attack from Chattanooga, which included a home run from No. 76 overall prospect Nick Gordon, his fifth of the season. Ray tripled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run with a groundout.

No. 19 Brewers prospect Kodi Medeiros (4-1) got the win despite allowing six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

Brent Rooker, the Twins No. 8 prospect, doubled and drove in a run for the Lookouts.