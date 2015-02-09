Triolo claws out five hits for Black Bears

Pittsburgh's No. 27 prospect went 5-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, but Class A Short Season West Virginia was outslugged by Batavia, 11-5, at Dwyer Stadium. Triolo saw only nine pitches en route to the accomplishment.

Jared Triolo didn't just notch the first five-hit game of his brief professional career, it was the first five-hit effort of his life.

"It was pretty cool, I've never had a five-hit game in my entire baseball career," he said. "It's like you get a little bit of rhythm going and then it's nice to get another at-bat.

"The past couple of games I let some good pitches go, and I didn't want to do that again. So some of those pitches that I was looking for over the plate came early in the count tonight and I didn't let them go this time."

The 72nd overall pick in this year's Draft connected on the second offering from left-hander Andrew Miller in the opening inning and dropped a blooper into left field for a single. In the third, Triolo legged out an infield hit with two outs. He stole second for his second theft of the season but was stranded in scoring position.

The University of Houston product was the sixth man to bat for the Black Bears in the fourth and roped a first-pitch fastball from Miller to the gap in left-center for a three-run double that gave West Virginia a 3-1 lead.

"With runners on and it being a one-run ballgame, I was just trying to stick to my plan and lift something to get at least a run in," he said. "Luckily, I got an elevated pitch there that I could hit deep into the outfield and it went to the wall."

Triolo added a single to left in the seventh off Bryan Hoeing, then notched another knock up the middle off another right-hander, Brock Love, in the ninth. He scored two batters later on a two-run single by third-round pick Matthew Fraizer.

"Hopefully, this will give me some confidence in the box for future games and I'll be able to carry it over the last portion of our season," the 21-year-old said.

Triolo ranks fourth in the New York-Penn League with 20 extra-base hits, including 15 doubles, and is seventh with 29 RBIs through his first 43 games as a pro. He boosted his batting average 22 points to .269 while improving to a .349 OBP and a .431 slugging percentage. Wednesday marked his 12th multi-hit effort of the year. It also snapped an 0-for-9 funk.

Nic Ready and Dalvy Rosario finished with three hits apiece for Batavia. Ready, the son of former Major Leaguer Randy Ready, mashed a solo homer and finished a triple shy of a cycle while driving in four runs. Rosario doubled twice, picked up a pair of RBIs and scored twice. Troy Johnston added a pair of run-scoring hits, including a double, and scored twice.