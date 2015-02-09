Duran stays on a roll at plate for Salem

Boston's 10th-ranked prospect reached base in all five plate appearances during a 3-for-3 showing with two doubles and two walks as Class A Advanced Salem thumped Fayetteville, 13-6, at SEGRA Stadium. It was Duran's fourth straight multi-hit game and his third three-hit game in four days.

Jarren Duran is not a numbers guy -- but he is piling up some impressive crooked digits.

The seventh-round selection in last year's Draft stroked the first pitch of the game into center field for a double against Woodpeckers right-hander Chad Donato. The lefty-swinging outfielder moved to third on a flyout to right by Marco Hernandez. With two outs, Duran was nailed trying to steal home.

"I'm always looking first-pitch," he said. "It was a first-pitch fastball. That's usually your best pitch. The pitcher is trying to get ahead early, especially at the beginning of the game."

With one out in the third inning, he rapped a single up the middle that plated Nick Sciortino and Jagger Rusconi. Duran later scored on a double by Boston's No. 26 prospect Pedro Castellanos as Salem took a 4-1 lead.

The Long Beach State product added a one-out double to center in the fourth, but was left stranded at second.

Salem sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine times in the seventh to salt away the game: Duran walked twice in the frame and both times scored on a base hit by Castellanos. It was the third game this season in which he reached base five times.

"Any way I can get on base is a plus," the Buena Park, California, native said. "I was at a good point, not chasing out of the zone. I was looking for my pitch.

"Day in, day out, I work on my approach. It's a challenge every day, every at-bat. I'm staying strong in my approach, not swininging at pitcher's pitches."

Hernandez finished 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Ryan Fitzgerald and Jonathan Ortega each had two hits and two RBIs for Salem.

Fayetteville's Seth Beer, the Astros' ninth-ranked farmhand, added two hits, including his league-leading ninth home run, a solo shot in the sixth. He finished with two RBIs -- extending his league lead to 34 -- and scored twice. Jake Adams was 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and one run.

Duran leads the Carolina League in batting (.412), hits (54), runs (34), OBP (.469) and stolen bases (13). His 1.011 OPS is second to Beer (1.035), and he's third in slugging (.542), trailing Beer (.616) and Potomac's David Masters (.589).

"I don't get caught up in the numbers," he said. "I don't want to be an 'I' guy. It's not about me, it's about the team."

Salem starter Kutter Crawford (3-1), the Red Sox No. 20 prospect, earned the win, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk in six innings. The right-hander struck out five.

Donato (3-4) took the loss after yielding four runs on seven hits in five frames. He walked three and struck out eight.