Grizzlies' Davis stays on homer tear

The Houston outfielder went yard twice Thursday -- giving him five in the past five games -- although Triple-A Fresno fell to Tacoma, 10-6, at Cheney Stadium.

Even for a player with two 26-homer seasons on his resume, J.D. Davis seems to be piling up long balls at a rapid rate.

Video: Fresno's Davis homers again

The third-round pick in the 2014 Draft has amassed 13 dingers in 274 at-bats in the Minor Leagues this season. He also hit one during a 30-game stay with the big league club.

Davis plated four runs, tying Jack Mayfield for the club lead with his fourth game this season of at least four RBIs. Davis has driven in 10 in the past three games.

Gameday box score

He got off to a quick start Thursday following a double by AJ Reed with a homer to right-center field. The right-handed hitter was at it again in the sixth, clearing the right-field wall to drive in rehabbing Brian McCann, who singled to start the inning.

But Tacoma ended up topping him. Big league veteran Ben Gamel cleared the bases in the second with a double to right to cap a four-run inning. And after Fresno tied the game in the seventh, 6-6, the Rainiers posted another four-run inning. David Freitas supplied the big blow with a three-run tater.

Davis had a shot at his second career three-homer game -- the first took place for Double-A Corpus Christi on May 19, 2016 -- but he walked in the eighth. He racked up another career milestone on May 17, hitting for the cycle against El Paso.

Nick Rumbelow (1-0) gave up an unearned run on on one hit and a walk over 1 2/3 innings. Ralph Garza (0-2) was tagged for four runs on four hits in two innings in relief of Brady Rodgers.