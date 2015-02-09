Adell getting powerful, comfortable at plate

The top Angels prospect replicated that feat in six games, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs in the Class A Bees' 9-3 victory over the Cougars at Community Field.

"Jo is a special player," Burlington hitting coach Matt Spring told MiLB.com earlier this month. "The most impressive thing about him is his decision-making at the plate."

The No. 57 prospect in baseball belted a fly ball to left field in the first inning, his second homer of the season. He followed that up with another in the third, skying it over the fence in left-center to plate No. 14 prospect Leonardo Rivas.

Adell lined a single to center in the seventh, then doubled in Harrison Wenson and Rivas with a rope to left in the eighth.

The outing snapped a two-game streak with a pair of strikeouts, he made contact in all of his at-bats Tuesday to boost his OBP to .384.

"He doesn't really chase pitches frequently and he swings at balls that he can hit hard, and the results take care of themselves," Spring told MiLB.com. "Having Jo in there changes the whole lineup. I'm pretty blessed with hitters on this team, but someone as electric as Jo really just makes the lineup that much better."

The 2017 first-round pick picked up four hits on May 8 against South Bend but hadn't homered since his career-high eight-RBI outing April 20 against Quad Cities. It marked the second two-homer game of his career -- he blasted two shots last July 16 in the Rookie-level Arizona League.

Adell's last four-hit contest was his first game back from the disabled list following a thumb injury. He was hitting .185 on April 19 before his eight-RBI night and has had three multi-hit contests while batting .437 since. The five RBIs were the second-most in a single game for his career.

"I'm feeling really good right now, back to 100 percent, and it was great to get back out there," Adell told MiLB.com after returning from the DL.

The 19-year-old hit .325 with five homers and 30 RBIs in 49 games over two levels of Rookie-level ball in his first season as a pro. He's already less than halfway to that number this season with three blasts and 24 RBIs and on the same pace with a .325 average.

Keinner Pina drove in two for the Bees.

Eduardo Del Rosario earned his first win after allowing a run on three hits with three strikeouts in three innings of relief.