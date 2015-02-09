Adell's two homers that time will forget

But those two dingers for the top Angels prospect ultimately won't count in the record book. Mother Nature halted the contest between Salt Lake and Tacoma after 4 1/3 innings, and it ended up being canceled since the two teams won't meet again this season. Rainiers , indeed.

Jo Adell hit his first Triple-A home run Wednesday. In fact, he hit two in the first three innings for the Bees.

Video: Adell belts first Triple-A homer?

Leading off the game, the 6-foot-3 left-handed hitter smashed a 1-2 pitch off southpaw Anthony Misiewicz over the wall in right-center field to ostensibly get the Bees on the board. Since it was his first at the new level, his teammates gave him the traditional silent treatment when he got back to the dugout. Which leads one to wonder, when he goes yard for the first time in the Pacific Coast League again, will they have to ignore him after he crosses home plate?

Bees dugout reaction: Not impressed pic.twitter.com/vbLWcjda78 - Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 22, 2019

Video: Bees' Adell sorta goes yard again

But the Bees reacted in a completely different manner after Adell got the better of Misiewicz again in the third, swatting a full-count pitch out to right. They gave the 20-year-old a reception more befitting of baseball's No. 4 overall prospect.

Bees dugout reaction: Impressed pic.twitter.com/ZXwGvjdW0Z - Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 22, 2019

Adell didn't get to come to the plate again. The game was tied, 2-2, in the top of the fifth when home plate umpire Nick Mahrley called for the tarp to be put on the field. The contest was called 43 minutes afterward.

But the memory of Adell's two homers-that-weren't will live on with the Bees. The team's Twitter account put it this way: "We've been rained out in Tacoma so none of the things we tweeted about tonight go into the record book. But they happened in our hearts and that's the most important thing."

Fair enough. The 10th overall selection in the 2017 Draft has three official multi-homer games to his credit, most recently July 12 with Double-A Mobile against Tennessee.

Since his promotion on Aug. 1, the 20-year-old has hit .216/.284/.297 with six doubles, 11 runs scored and three RBIs. In 43 games for Mobile, Adell amassed a .308 average with eight homers, 15 doubles, 28 runs, 23 RBIs and six stolen bases.