Bart erupts again for Volcanoes

The second overall pick in this year's Draft blasted his first career grand slam -- his fourth homer in five games -- Monday in his first professional grand slam in Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer's 7-6 loss to Boise at Volcanoes Stadium.

If there's been an adjustment period for Joey Bart , he's hardly shown it.

Gameday box score

"You just have to go out there and play your game," Bart said after making his Salem-Keizer debut on July 4. "I want to stay in my hitting zone and do some damage and have fun."

After going yard twice in that first Northwest League appearance, Bart went hitless for two games. He fell a triple short of the cycle with three RBIs and three runs in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Hawks and is batting .318 in four games with Salem-Keizer.

Bart's milestone shot Monday soared over the left-field fence in the fourth inning off left-hander Alec Byrd, sending home Jose Layer, Kyle McPherson, and Diego Rincones before an out was recorded by Boise.

The Giants catching prospect began his night with a flyout to right in the second inning. He grounded out to short in the sixth and the eighth to complete his night at the dish.

MiLB include

While Bart has found early success at the plate, he's been just as focused on his role behind it as manager of the team's pitching staff.

"I can try to remember the way some of these guys throw and their strengths and what they bring to the mix for the next outing," he said after his debut. "That's basically what I'm here for, to control the pitching and the game from behind the plate. The hitting is there, it's important, but moreso my job behind the plate, so that also takes some pressure off."

After playing in the Rookie-level Arizona League for a couple of games before making the leap to Class A Short Season, he made more adjustments than it may seem.

"It was a lot different," Bart told MiLB.com. "The atmosphere is a little different. The weather is different, it's a lot cooler up here. It was cool playing in front of some fans, I'm glad to be up here in Salem-Keizer."

Layer collected three hits and a walk and scored a run out of the leadoff spot.

Cole Anderson led Boise with a two-run blast and Matt Hearn added his three hits, an RBI and a run in his fifth multihit game in as many contests.