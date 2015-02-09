Naylor, France go back-to-back twice

Naylor, San Diego's 11th-ranked prospect , and France crushed back-to-back homers in the third inning and again in the fifth Sunday afternoon, powering Triple-A El Paso to a 10-2 triumph over Reno at Southwest University Park.

It didn't take long for Josh Naylor to get comfortable in the Pacific Coast League. Ty France is just picking up where he left off.

Video: Naylor and France go back-to-back again for El Paso

The Padres have no shortage of heavy bats in their top-ranked farm system, and Naylor and France are prime examples. Naylor got the big fly party started when he led off the bottom of the third and worked the count full before sending right-hander Justin Donatella's next pitch over the right-field fence. France followed three pitches later with a blast to left.

The two teamed up for another pair of roundtrippers to open the fifth, this time off left-hander Alex Young. Naylor crushed the first pitch he saw to right. France again cleared the fence in left on a 1-1 offering for his third dinger in two games and Pacific Coast League-leading ninth of the season. Sunday marked the second multi-homer game of the homestand for France and the first multi-homer game at the Triple-A level for Naylor.

Naylor's long balls were his fourth and fifth of the year, boosting his average to .270.

France is hitting .440 with a 1.431 OPS that ranks second in the PCL behind Fresno's Jacob Wilson (1.472).

Naylor was invited to big league Spring Training this year after slugging 17 homers and driving in 74 runs for Double-A San Antonio in 2018. Selected 12th overall by the Marlins in 2015, the Mississauga, Ontario, native made history as the highest drafted Canadian hitter before he was shipped to San Diego in July 2016 as part of the trade for Andrew Cashner. Naylor can play first base and the outfield, but is known mainly for his offensive potential.

Drafted by San Diego as a third basemen in 2015, France has moved to second base as the organization tries to find a spot for him. The 24-year-old earned a promotion to El Paso near the end of last season and hit .287/.382/.532 with five homers in 25 games. He saw time at several positions this spring and batted .250 with five extra-base hits and a .895 OPS in 22 Cactus League games.

Padres No. 12 prospect Cal Quantrill (3-1, 4.87 ERA) allowed one run on six hits over six innings. He struck out five and didn't issue any walks. The 24-year-old became the third consecutive El Paso pitcher to go six or more frames without allowing more than two runs.

San Diego's No. 20 prospect Austin Allen doubled and drove in a run and Michael Gettys added a 2-for-5 day with two RBIs and a run scored. Connor Panas ripped a solo home run, tying a team record for dingers in a game with five.

Seth Mejias-Brean and Wyatt Mathisen drove in a run apiece for the Aces. Donatella (1-1, 4.91 ERA) took the loss, allowing five earned runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts.