Hammerheads' Guzman fans season-best 10

The 22-year-old flamethrower -- a focal point of that deal -- struck out a season-best 10 while scattering three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 shutout innings in Class A Advanced Jupiter's 3-2 loss to Lakeland at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The immediate reaction after the Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees was that New York pulled off a heist by landing the reigning National League MVP without giving up any top Minor League talent.

"He's just a young, raw kid who loves to go out there and compete," said Hammerheads manager Kevin Randel. "Everyone knows about his plus-fastball so they cheat on that, but he had a great curveball tonight. He was really hitting on that and that helped him out. He was throwing the curve for strikes when he had to, and he had his great fastball with life through the zone, so they had to be disciplined. Everything just played into his hand."

The third-ranked Miami prospect threw 53 of 92 pitches for strikes. He went to his heater -- which averaged 98 mph and touched 100 several times -- 65 times and mixed in 18 curveballs. Guzman has fanned 38 while yielding 31 hits over 42 1/3 innings across nine starts and he sports a 1.91 ERA.

"He's an exciting young kid who loves the game of baseball and just loves being around the sport," Randel said. "And he's starting to turn things around right now. He had a little bit of a slow start because of a minor lat injury that we were just being cautious with, but he's hitting his stride and he's throwing the ball really well."

After walking Cam Gibson to lead off the first inning, Guzman retired seven of the next eight hitters he faced -- five via the punchout. He set down the side in order in the second and fifth, and no runners reached third base while he was on the bump.

The only solid contact off the right-handed Dominican Republic native came with one out in the sixth when No. 7 Detroit prospect Isaac Paredes lined a 2-2 off-speed pitch into left field for a double. Guzman didn't make the same mistake to the next hitter, blowing a 2-2 fastball past Danny Pinero. He then turned over the game to righty Reilly Hovis.

Guzman also struck out 10 last July 3 when he went 6 2/3 innings in a 5-0 victory for Class A Short Season Staten Island against visiting Tri-City.

"I think the best part about him isn't even the days he starts, it's the days that lead up to that," Randel said. "He works so hard. You see it in his side sessions in the bullpen. He's got a great relationship with pitching coach Bruce Walton and he's just doing his thing trying to get to the big leagues.

"He's getting better every single day and it's really fun to watch."

No. 10 Marlins prospect Brian Miller put the Hammerheads on the board with an RBI double to right in the third. Two frames later, Aaron Knapp worked an eight-pitch walk and came in to score on a throwing error by Paredes at short.

Dylan Burdeaux keyed Lakeland's three-run eighth with a two-RBI double to center.

No. 51 overall prospect Alex Faedo gave up two runs -- one earned -- on three hits and two walks while striking out six over 4 2/3 innings for the Flying Tigers. Southpaw Liarvis Breto (1-0) worked around three hits and fanned seven without a walk over three scoreless innings of relief.