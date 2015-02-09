Drillers' Ruiz proves dual power threat

The Dodgers No. 2 prospect homered from both sides of the plate, doubled, drove in four runs and scored three times in Double-A Tulsa's 14-3 runaway win over Northwest Arkansas on Thursday at Arvest Ballpark.

What Keibert Ruiz is doing at Double-A at 19-year-old is impressive enough. But the Drillers' catching phenom will do something else to make his coaches, teammates and opponents, go 'wow.'

Gameday box score

"It's impressive for anybody to do that, hard enough to do when this guy is 19-years-old," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "I just can't say enough good things about him, with his maturity and how he's developed as a hitter."

From the right side, Ruiz hammered a first-pitch offering from southpaw Emilio Ogando over the fence in left field in the second inning -- going back-to-back with 22nd-ranked Drew Jackson, then the switch-hitting catcher lifted a ball over the wall in left-center off right-hander Grant Gavin from the left side.

Ruiz, who also walked and scored in the fourth, plated another two runs with a bases-loaded double to right in the eighth.

Vaunted for his incredible arm and receiving skills behind the plate, the 19-year-old has held his own at plate in the Texas League, hitting .251 with a .712 OPS and nine homers this season. Ruiz, who will turn 20 on July 20, is the second-youngest player on the circuit behind San Antonio's Fernando Tatis Jr.. Ruiz has already surpassed his total of eight long balls from last season between Class A Great Lakes and Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga.

MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect was signed for $140,000 out of Venezuela when he was 16 years old.

Fourth-ranked Dodgers prospect Yusniel Diaz, No. 85 overall, was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and scored twice while No. 25 Luke Raley uncorked his 14th homer of the season.

Royals No. 7 prospect Kelvin Gutierrez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored for the Naturals.