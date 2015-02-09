Red-hot Hiura drives in five more AFL runs

The top Brewers prospect went 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored as the Javelinas outslugged Saguaros, 16-8, at Peoria Stadium. Hiura has 15 RBIs while hitting .333 with four walks and a pair of home runs over five games.

Keston Hiura was at it again Tuesday. The Arizona Fall League's leader in RBIs heading into the day drove in five more runs for Peoria and finished a double shy of the cycle.

After grounding out in the first inning, the 22-year-old worked a four-pitch walk in the third off left-hander Evan Kruczynski (Cardinals). Two frames later, MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect turned around the first offering from Blake Weiman (Pirates) and beat out a single to third base.

Hiura flied out to center in the sixth before lacing a bases-loaded triple to left in the next inning on a 1-1 pitch from Cardinals righty Will Latcham. No. 25 Padres prospect Austin Allen, ninth-ranked Rays prospect Lucius Fox and Mariners No. 20 prospect Ian Miller all scored on the knock that put Peoria ahead, 11-4.

With two outs in the eighth, Hiura tagged Pittsburgh righty Matt Eckelman for a line-drive dinger to left off a 1-0 inside fastball to cap the Javelinas' scoring.

Allen entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fourth and finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI. Sixth-ranked Braves prospect Cristian Pache collected a pair of doubles and a single and scored twice.

Baseball's top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added three more knocks and drove in three runs while Nick Heath (Royals) added three hits, two walks and two runs for Surprise.

In other AFL action:

Scorpions 6, Desert Dogs 1

Top Astros prospect Forrest Whitley, named the AFL Pitcher of the Week earlier in the day, allowed an unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts over four innings for his first win of the AFL season. Chase Johnson (Giants), Matt Blackham (Mets), Joe Zanghi (Mets), Ty Boyles (Reds) and Erasmo Pinales (Astros) combined on five scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Second-ranked Mets prospect Peter Alonso clubbed a two-run homer and mashed a double while No. 11 Phillies prospect Arquimedes Gamboa walked twice, singled and scored a run to round out Scottsdale's offense. Left-hander Ben Holmes gave up two runs on four hits and walk with three strikeouts for Glendale. Gameday box score