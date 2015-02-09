Cron's bat sets the table in Aces' rout

Arizona's No. 19 prospect drove in six runs for the first time in his career in Triple-A Reno's 20-3 win over Las Vegas at Greater Nevada Field.

Gameday box score

"We just continued to get guys on base early in the innings and I kept coming up to the plate in good situations," Cron said. "I had guys in front of me with two or three walks apeice. Going up to the plate with guys on base is really just a blessing, you can't really prepare for that. But you get in that situation and you look for your pitch. I was able to get in that situation a number of times tonight."

The 2014 14th-round pick got things going in the first inning with a home run to right-center field that drove in Cesar Puello and Christian Walker. He followed that up in the fifth with a line-drive double to center to plate Puello again. In the eighth, Walker and Kristopher Negron came home when the TCU product lined another double to center.

Cron extending his hitting streak to six games and has drove in a run in five of his last six games with multiple runs in four of those contests.

"Throughout the last week-and-a-half or so, I felt like I was slumping and had a bit of a rough stretch," he said. "I feel like I was really close but it just wasn't clicking. But I was sticking to that process and trusting that it would eventually come. That's really shown the fruit of that work and maintaining that plan."

In his first season in Reno, the 25-year-old is batting .275 in 91 at-bats. He's hit four homers after going deep 25 times a year ago at Double-A Jacksonville.

MiLB include

"The adjustment is just trying to stick with your plan no matter what," said Cron. "Different leagues call for different types of ways to attack hitters. The biggest thing from Double-A to Triple-A is guys have been around a little bit longer that are pitching. They know how to attack hitters and don't really stray from their plan. To counter that as a hitter, you want to know what you're trying to do and not stray from that to put them in a tough situation. They're trying to get you off your plan, and you have to try to get them off theirs as well. Trying to be as strict with that as much as possible is what it's all about."

Anthony Recker drove in four runs and scored three times while Tyler Ladendorf drove in three.

"You'll hear everyone talk about when our team what it did tonight, it's a good feeling when you see guys in front of you putting together good at-bats," said Cron. "When you're seeing the ball well, it gives you that confidence when you step to the plate. Hitting is something that contagious. When everybody is doing their job one through nine, it can be a lot of fun."

Bradin Hagens (2-2) allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 frames for the Aces.