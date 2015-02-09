Cat displays warning-track power

A furry feline found itself on the warning track of Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium and halted Double-A San Antonio's contest against Frisco for a brief period of time during the top of the eighth inning Thursday.

Video: Cat scampers around outfield in San Antonio

"I actually saw it in right field before it got to center field," Missions center fielder Rod Boykin said. "It was pretty much walking around, and then when it got toward it me, it just stopped and sat there in center field."

All Boykin could do was watch cat-atonically before a member of stadium personnel came to retrieve the feline. But the feisty creature did not go quietly into the night, stubbornly refusing to leave the field and even attempting to climb the wall.

"Pretty much just shock, just looking at him trying to catch the cat," Boykin said. "It was pretty funny. The cat really didn't want to be off the field. He just sat there really."

Boykin didn't know how the cat got on the field and hadn't previously spotted any felines near the stadium before. Although the Minors occasionally deal with animal delays, the Alabama native hadn't experienced a game stopped for one before.

"It wouldn't shock me if I see [the cat] again," said Boykin, who added that he's more of a dog person.

The Missions clawed their way to a 3-1 victory. MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

Only time will tail if the cat returns as a spectator at future Missions games.