Legends' Sanchez suspended 80 games
Royals catching prospect tested positive for banned substance
By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | June 30, 2017 7:03 PM ET
NEW YORK -- Royals catching prospect Mark Sanchez was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced that the 22-year-old backstop tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. His suspension is effective immediately.
2017 Minor League drug suspensions
A 2016 35th-round pick out of California Baptist, Sanchez was hitting .206/.270/.235 in 37 plate appearances as a backup for Class A Lexington. Last season, the 5-foot-10, 197-pound catcher posted a .257/.325/.284 line in 22 games with Rookie-level Idaho Falls in the hitter-friendly Pioneer League.
Violations of the Minor League drug program have resulted in 46 suspensions this year.
Chris Tripodi is an editor for MiLB.com.