Adell sprains ankle, strains hamstring

The Halos saw their top prospect go down while running the bases against the Cubs in a split-squad Cactus League contest Saturday. Adell sprained his right ankle and strained his left hamstring, the team announced .

A scary situation may not be as bad as it first appeared for the Angels and Jo Adell.

Adell, starting in center field during his first big league Spring Training, led off the second inning with a single. Wilfredo Tovar followed with another base hit through the right side. As the 19-year-old tuned second, he slipped, fell and appeared to be in considerable pain.

MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect walked off the field under his own power before leaving on a cart. He was spotted on crutches after the game and the team expects Adell to be sidelined "for several weeks," the Los Angeles Times reported. General manager Billy Eppler told reporters that the Kentucky native will undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Adell performed well in his first showcase against Major League talent, hitting .391 with three RBIs in 11 spring games. The 10th overall pick in the 2017 Draft moved from Class A Burlington to Double-A Mobile during a breakout 2018 campaign in which he batted .290/.355/.543 with 20 homers, 77 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 99 games.

It was good enough to earn him Organizational All-Star honors and an invitation to camp. When the Louisville, Kentucky native returns from the injuries, he'll likely go back to Mobile in his age-20 season.

"You're talking about a super athlete, and he goes out there every day and is just fun to watch. He's a special player," Ryan Barba, who managed Adell with Class A Advanced Inland Empire last year, told MiLB.com in November. "He's loaded with talent but still continues to work hard every single day. He's a guy that can do a lot of different things. Hopefully, he'll be in the big leagues soon, but all I can say is: he's a special talent."