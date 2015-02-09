Dodgers' Peters powers up again

Peters capped his second straight two-homer game with a blast that left the stadium as Oklahoma City rolled to a 11-3 win over San Antonio on Friday night Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, giving him seven RBIs in his last two contests.

When DJ Peters made his Triple-A debut last month, Oklahoma City knew it was getting a power-heavy right-handed bat. But after nearly three weeks in the Pacific Coast League, the Dodgers' No. 10 prospect is managing to exceed the already high expectations.

Gameday box score

Since his PCL debut on June 23, Peters has shown why he has a 60-grade power tool, according to MLB Pipeline. He laced two singles and drove in a run in his first game with Oklahoma City and has tacked on nine multi-hit games since then.

Lately, however, Peters has been providing the long ball. After connecting on a pair of two-run homers Thursday, he did not miss a beat against the Missions. Leading off the bottom of the second, the 23-year-old barreled right-hander Thomas Jankins' 1-1 pitch to straightaway center field, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

Peters wowed the crowd of 9,496 with his second blast. With one on and two out in the third, he worked the count to 3-1 against Jankins and uncorked a mammoth homer that hit the Hampton Inn hotel located across the street from the ballpark. The moonshot was his fifth homer in six games.

The 2016 fourth-round pick grew up in Glendora, California, roughly 40 miles from Dodger Stadium. He's moved quickly through his hometown team's system, reaching the PCL after hitting .241 with 10 homers in 68 games for Double-A Tulsa. Since joining Oklahoma City, he's put up a .370/.478/.795 slash line with eight dingers, five doubles and 21 RBIs.