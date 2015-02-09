Urias notches hat trick for Chihuahuas

A night after delivering his first career multi-homer game, the third-ranked San Diego prospect crushed three jacks and plated six runs in Triple-A El Paso's 10-6 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday. It marked the first three-homer game in Chihuahas history.

Video: Chihuahuas' Urias smashes third homer of game

After blasting two big flies in Saturday's 12-3 thumping of the Aviators, Urias brought his total in 10 Minor League games this season to seven.

Baseball's No. 22 overall prospect wasted no time Sunday. After Michael Gettys led off the game with a double, Urias turned a 3-1 pitch by Aviators starter Jake Buchanan, depositing it over the left-field wall. He tagged the right-hander again next inning on a 2-2 count for a three-run shot.

The native of Sonora, Mexico, capped the trifecta in style in the fourth off Buchanan. He lofted a high fly ball to deep right-center that carried over the wall and splashed into the pool on the pavilion to cap the sixth three-homer game in the Pacific Coast League this season.

Urias finished the day 3-for-3 with two walks and a strikeout. His five roundtrippers in two games tied a PCL record for most in a two-game stretch. The feat has been matched only twice over the circuit's 117-year history, most recently in 1988 by Phoenix's Matt Williams.

Urias made his highly anticipated Major League debut with the Padres on Aug. 28, 2018, batting .208/.264/.354 with two home runs and serving as the primary second baseman until a hamstring injury on Sept. 11 ended his season. He did not make the Padres Opening Day roster, but was called up on April 8 for 11 games. Urias mostly served as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement, posting an .083 average and a .241 on-base percentage. The Padres optioned their third-ranked prospect to work on his timing, and he's compiled a .429 average since for the Chihuahuas.

Gettys finished the day 3-for-6 with two runs scored for the Chihuahuas, who notched their ninth consecutive victory and their 15th in the past 16 games.

Athletics No. 19 prospect Skye Bolt paced the Aviators with a multi-homer game as well. The 25-year-old smacked a two-run shot in the first and belted a solo blast in the third. Sheldon Neuse also went yard for Las Vegas.