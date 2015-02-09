Williamson powers River Cats with trifecta

The Giants outfielder blasted three homers and drove in a season-high five runs in the River Cats' 12-6 win over the Aces, including a 511-foot moon shot that plated the go-ahead run and capped back-to-back-to-back shots in the fifth inning. It was the seventh three-homer game in Sacramento history.

The outfield fence of Raley Field couldn't contain Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. And for Mac Williamson, neither could the ballpark as a whole.

Video: River Cats go back-to-back-to-back

Williamson went deep to left-center field in his first at-bat against right-hander Braden Shipley, scoring Austin Slater for the team's first runs of the game. Then with two outs in the fifth, Mike Yastrzemski clubbed a solo shot to right off southpaw Anthony Vasquez. Slater followed with a long ball to center.

Williamson stepped into the box and rocketed his tape measure shot to left, the ball barely hanging fair before exiting the ballpark entirely to claim a 6-5 lead.

Gameday box score

But the 28-year-old wasn't done. He went deep again to left-center in the seventh off Vasquez, Sacramento's seventh and final homer on the night -- one short of the franchise record. Slater hit one out in the third and Brandon Van Horn added a pinch-hit solo shot in the seventh.

Williamson has nine homers and 21 RBIs on the year, and he raised his average to .378 with the showing. He's blasted 97 long balls across eight seasons in the Minors and with the Giants. He had 13 with Sacramento last season and four with San Francisco in 28 games in The Show.