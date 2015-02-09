Gore bounces back for Sod Poodles

MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect allowed four hits and a walk over 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out six in Double-A Amarillo's 2-1 win over Springfield on Friday at Hammons Field. The stellar outing followed one in which he surrendered a career-high seven runs over four innings.

After throwing one of his worst starts as a professional exactly one week ago, it seems safe to say that MacKenzie Gore is back.

Gore (2-0) quickly put that behind him, fanning six of the first nine batters he faced. He set down three in the first, two in the second and another to open the third for his final punchout on the night.

The top Padres prospect didn't allow more than one baserunnrunner over the first five innings but got into trouble to begin the sixth after an extended wait caused by a Sod Poodles rally in the top of the frame. Gore walked rehabbing big leaguer Matt Carpenter to start the inning and yielded a one-out single to Brian O'Keefe that moved the three-time All-Star to third. That was all for the left-hander, but reliever Carlos Belen got two quick outs to preserve the shutout.

Gore also did work from the other side of the plate, slapping a single to right field in the fifth inning. It was his first hit in the Minor Leagues and came in just his second plate appearance.

Through three starts with Amarillo, the 20-year-old has a 4.30 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings. He opened the season with Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore, where he stitched together a 1.02 ERA in 15 starts, striking out 110 over 79 1/3 frames.