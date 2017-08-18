Jones, Lancaster, Lebron suspended by MLB

NEW YORK -- Orioles outfielder Markel Jones, Cardinals catcher Tyler Lancaster and Mets backstop Luis Lebron were all suspended on Friday for violations of the Minor League drug program.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball said Jones received a 50-game suspension without pay following a second positive test for a drug of abuse, while Lancaster was handed a 76-game ban after testing positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Lebron will sit 25 games for an undisclosed violation of the the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Jones, 23, was the Orioles' 33rd-round pick in the 2016 Draft and was hitting .220 with no homers and six RBIs in 25 games for Class A Short Season Aberdeen this year. He appeared in five games with Class A Advanced Frederick but went 0-for-9. The switch-hitting outfielder debuted last summer in the Gulf Coast League, where he hit .187 in 39 games.

Minor League drug suspensions in 2017

The Minor League drug program considers substances like marijuana, hashish, THC, synthetic THC, cocaine, LSD, opiates (such as oxycodone and heroin), ecstasy, GHB and PCP to be "drugs of abuse." MLB did not disclose what Jones tested positive for.

Lancaster was batting .255 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 29 games with Class A Short Season State College. The 23-year-old was St. Louis' 16th-round pick last year and hit .148 in 19 GCL games.

Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid, is a Schedule III controlled substance in the U.S. and is among the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited substances. It's believed to aid in gaining speed and strength.

Lebron, 20, signed with the Mets out of the Dominican Republic in 2014 and has hit .230 with five homes and 30 RBIs in 122 career games, mostly in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. He was hitting .226 with three RBIs in 53 at-bats for the GCL Mets this year.

Major League Baseball has suspended 62 players this year for violating the Minor League drug program.