Mesa strains hamstring in long-awaited start

The 22-year-old strained his right hamstring trying to beat out a double play grounder in the sixth inning of the Marlins' 10-6 Grapefruit League loss to the Pirates on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.

Victor Victor Mesa waited nearly 23 months to compete in something other than simulated baseball games. His return to the diamond as the second-ranked Marlins prospect got off to an inauspicious start.

"Obviously, this is something you don't want for it to happen," Mesa told reporters through an interpreter. "It's something that is part of the game, though. My mindset is to get back on the field as soon as possible."

Mesa made his debut Saturday as a defensive replacement in Miami's spring opener and grounded out in his lone at-bat. The Cuba native made his first start Sunday as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3. He reached safely on a forceout in the sixth but pulled up after appearing to land awkwardly on first base. Mesa fell to the ground and was examined by Marlins trainers before walking off gingerly under his own power.

The outfielder will return to the team's Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Florida, to undergo further testing. He's listed as day-to-day.

"I was running very fast to [avoid] the double play and I felt pressure in my leg," Mesa said. "Obviously, there was a small amount of pain, but I felt more pressure than pain in the muscle and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon."

Offseason MiLB include

A member of the Cuban team that competed in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, he and his younger brother, Victor Mesa Jr., defected last May and signed with Miami on Oct. 22. He was assigned to Double-A Jacksonville the next day. MLB.com's No. 99 overall prospect had not played since 2017 when he hit .214/.275/.286 in 20 games for the Cuban National Team in the independent Canadian-American Association.

Mesa is considered an outstanding defender with a strong arm and a plus baserunner with outstanding speed who has high upside. He made his debut for Matanzas in Cuba's Serie Nacional, the nation's top league, at 16, and went 3-for-7 with two doubles in the 2017 WBC.