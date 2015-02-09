Bees' Thaiss ties career high with four hits

The Angels' eighth-ranked prospect logged the fifth four-hit game of his career -- his first since joining Triple-A Salt Lake last month -- in the Bees' 6-5 loss to the Baby Cakes on Monday at Smith's Ballpark.

Matt Thaiss is quickly learning just how friendly the Pacific Coast League can be for hitters.

The outburst pumped Thaiss' average to .338 since his promotion to Salt Lake from Double-A Mobile on May 22. The University of Virginia product sports a .338/.376/.600 slash line with four homers and 13 RBIs in Pacific Coast League play. Twelve of his 27 hits have gone for extra bases.

The 2016 first-round pick worked himself into a hitter's count during his first at-bat of the game, taking a 3-1 offering from New Orleans starter Tyler Cloyd the other way for a single to left field.

In the third, Thaiss laced a 1-1 pitch from Cloyd to center for his first double of the game. Dustin Ackley's RBI single two batters later plated him.

Facing Baby Cakes left-hander Mike Kickham with two outs in the fifth, the 23-year-old slapped the first pitch he saw to the opposite field for a single. Jumping on the first pitch once more, this time against lefty Jose Quijada, Thaiss lined a double to right for his fourth hit of the game.

Angels No. 11 prospect Jose Suarez, making his third Triple-A start, allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. The left-hander threw 47 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

Scott Van Slyke hit a two-run homer with New Orleans down to its final out to turn the tide.