O'Brien extends streak with two more homers

O'Brien has seven home runs in nine games and 35 at-bats as a member of the Jumbo Shrimp, leaving him two shy of the team lead. Top Marlins prospect Monte Harrison paces the club with nine roundtrippers after belting a walk-off three-run homer in the ninth inning.

The Marlins first baseman went deep twice, and in doing so, tied a 21-year-old Southern League record by homering in his sixth consecutive game during Double-A Jacksonville's 6-5 win over visiting Biloxi on Monday night.

With 144 career Minor League homers on his résumé, it's no surprise to see Peter O'Brien's name near the top of his club's leaderboard in that category. But now he's blasted his way into the record books as well.

Gameday box score

Former Major Leaguer Derrek Lee went deep in six straight games with Memphis in 1996.

O'Brien struck out in the first inning and singled to left field in the third before extending his streak. With one out and nobody on in the fifth, the 27-year-old took a 1-2 offering from Biloxi starter Kodi Medeiros over the center-field fence to tie Lee's record. He brought Jacksonville within two runs in the eighth with a two-run blast to left-center for his season-high third hit.

O'Brien finished with three RBIs, giving him 13 RBIs over the six-game spree. He's gone deep 14 times in 42 games between Double-A Tulsa and Jacksonville this season.

Harrison completed the Jumbo Shrimp's rally from a 5-0 deficit with his three-run shot to left-center with one out in the ninth.

Miguel Del Pozo, Jeff Kinley and Jose Pena (1-1) combined to allow two hits over three scoreless innings in relief of starter Kolton Mahoney. The 26-year-old right-hander was charged with a season-high five runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

MiLB include

Medeiros shined on the mound and at the plate for Biloxi. Milwaukee's No. 18 prospect surrendered one run, four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in six innings. He also hit the first home run of his career -- a grand slam that capped a five-run fifth for the Shuckers. Jake Gatewood, the Brewers' 17th-ranked prospect, added two hits, including his 12th homer of the season.

Nate Griep (0-1) walked two batters in the ninth before serving up Harrison's game-winner.