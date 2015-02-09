Chavis raps out three more hits for PawSox

The top-ranked Red Sox prospect collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs on Sunday as Triple-A Pawtucket rolled past Buffalo, 8-3, at Coca-Cola Field. Chavis is 8-for-14 with two homers and six RBIs in his first three games since Friday's promotion from Double-A Portland.

If Michael Chavis is having any issues adjusting to the International League, it certainly isn't showing.

Gameday box score

The 23-year-old opened the scoring for the PawSox in the first inning, sending the first pitch he saw from Bisons starter Brandon Cumpton back up the middle to plate Brandon Phillips. Chavis scored two batters later on a base hit by Ivan De Jesus Jr..

In the third, the 2014 first-round Draft pick reached on an infiteld single and took second on a throwing error by second baseman Darnell Sweeney. Chavis set the tone in Pawtucket's four-run sixth by singling through the left side to score Tony Renda. He popped up to second in the seventh and struck out in the eighth.

Video: Chavis goes yard in second straight for PawSox

An oblique injury and an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, delayed the start to Chavis' season until July 2. The Marietta, Georgia, native batted .303 with a .897 OPS in 33 games with Portland before heading to Pawtucket, where he's recorded three straight multi-hit games and driven in two runs in each contest. Across the two levels, he's 22-for-58 (.379) during a 15-game hitting streak.

MiLB include

Red Sox No. 10 prospect Josh Ockimey homered for the second game in a row, belting a two-run shot and adding an RBI single. Chandler Shepherd (7-9) allowed two unearned runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. The 22nd-ranked prospect racked up six strikeouts and improved to 3-1 in his last five starts.

Sweeney clubbed a two-run homer for the Bisons, while top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0-for-4 with a walk.