Feliciano powers way to Player of the Week

Milwaukee's No. 14 prospect hit .429/.500/1.286 for Class A Advanced Carolina from June 3-9, going 9-for-21 with five home runs, a triple and a double to take home the circuit's Offensive Player of the Week honors. His league-high five dingers all came in the first four games of the week, while his 27 total bases, 11 RBIs, eight runs scored and 1.786 OPS were also tops in the league.

Injuries derailed Mario Feliciano's first crack at the Carolina League, but last week the catcher showed just how dangerous he can be when healthy.

• View the Pitcher of the Week winners »

Feliciano's eruption followed a month of May during which he posted a .226/.282/.452 slash line in 93 at-bats. He homered just as many times during the entire month -- five -- as he did during the first full week of June.

Tweet from @CarolinaMudcats: Lucky homer number 13 for Mario Feliciano extends the Micro Brew lead to 4-0 in the third.#GoMicroBrews pic.twitter.com/IZrxgSEtCE

That power surge was an extreme example of the pop the Brewers expect to emerge potentially out of the Puerto Rico native as he matures. The club took him with the 75th pick in the 2016 Draft, believing that his knack for finding barrels could develop into "at least modest over-the-fence power once he adds more strength and learns to better leverage his swing," according to MLB.com.

2019 MiLB include

He slugged just .331 in 402 at-bats with Class A Wisconsin in 2017, his first full season, but was just 18 at the time. He never got much of a chance to improve last year as injuries kept him shelved for all but 42 games, during which he hit .205/.282/.329 with the Mudcats. An attempt to make up for the lost time in the Arizona Fall League never materialized because Feliciano felt discomfort in his right shoulder and eventually underwent arthroscopic surgery in November.

Now, though, the 20-year-old is healthy and mashing. His 14 home runs through June 7 were the most ever by a Mudcat and already represent a career high. No other hitter in the Carolina League has yet to reach double digits in dingers.

Below is the complete list of Minor League Offensive Players of the Week for June 3-9: